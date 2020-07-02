Editors Khushboo Agarwal and Abhimanyu Chaudhary have revealed how the web series "Aarya" was directed all over again at the editing table. The post-production part of the Sushmita Sen-starrer series was majorly worked on during the lockdown, as the team coordinated with different departments over Zoom calls and Google hangouts. Speaking about the entire editing process for the web series. Namit Das Dedicates Heartfelt Appreciation Post for Aarya Co-Star Chandrachur Singh.

Khushboo said: "For the actors, the scripts are the milestones for the scenes which they mould according to their style. The same goes for us. Throughout the lockdown, we worked along with the director Ram Madhvani and co-directors Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat to understand and followed their point of view along with our perspective of the scenes. We planned and organised everything systematically."

It is essential for the directors to trust the editors with the editing, revealed Abhimanyu. "Post the shoot, we had all the visuals with us. The directorial team needed to trust us and our objective view, as sometimes we as editors have a vision of the final product that the audience will see. Keeping that perspective in mind, we watched all the scenes and ideated over video calls on which part of the scenes would be retained and which would be edited," he said. It also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher and Namit Das.

