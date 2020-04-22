Aashka Goradia and Hubby Brent Goble Ask Everyone to Resort to Yoga While In COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Brent Goble and Aashka Goradia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That actress Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble are yoga fanatics is an understatement. The couple's go-to form of exercise and fitness mantra is doing yoga and one look at their Instagram will certify that both Brent and Aashka are capable of performing complex yoga asanas with ease and expertise. And while everyone around has been going stir-crazy sitting at home and resorting to home workouts, Brent and Aashka are struck at a Yoga Ashram in Goa amidst the lockdown and not complaining one bit.

The duo happily practices their yoga sessions every single day and urge us all to resort to yoga in times of the lockdown. "Yoga centres me in ways that go beyond words. Yoga is an all-encompassing practice. It touches on all the physical aspects of the body. You can tailor the practice to what feels right and places where you’re inspired to reach beyond", said Aashka. Aashka Goradia Posts Another Topless Picture Practicing Nude Yoga and Giving Fitness Goals!

Check Out Some of Aashka and Brent's Yoga Collaborations That We Love:

Making The Most of Their Lockdown:

That Adorable Kiss of Encouragement In The End:

@ibrentgoble ❤️ #myhusbandmyguru #funky #flyingcrow

If This Is Not Amazing Then We Don't Know What Is:

You ❤️ #onelove @ibrentgoble

The Perfection:

Adding to what Aashka said, Brent reveals, "In Yoga, you work with the body in ways that build strength into the nervous system, not building the muscle fibres themselves. You increase neuromuscular pathways. Your circulation and lymphatic system also speeds up which allows the body to clear out a lot of cellular waste. The clearing of this junk allows the body to move more efficiently and become healthier”, says Brent. Aashka Goradia Goble Posts a Picture in Black Bikini and It's Just the Beginning of Her Hot Instagram Photo Collection!.

Aashka also lists 5 basic yoga asanas that anyone can try at home - “Chaturanga (4 limbed, low plank pose), Virabhadrasana A/B (Warrior 1/2), Adhomukha Svanasana (Downward Dog), Paschimottanasana (seated forward fold) and any meditative posture with legs folded in - these asanas have several benefits that will help remove lethargy firing up the leg, it will also open up the front and backside of the body caused due to sitting for long hours", says Aashka. International Yoga Day 2019: Subuhi Joshi, Tinaa Dattaa, Kinshuk Vaidya and Others Feel Yoga Should Be Compulsory in Schools.

Well, for people who don't believe much in gymming this might be the perfect time to shift focus to Yoga, for it has been form of body discipline that originated in India a very long time ago. And for more help on the aasanas, internet is always there.