Anupamaa, which Ganguli says is wholly responsible for the public recognition she has earned, has seen many twists and turns and the audience has embraced the changes wholeheartedly. The credit for this goes to Rajan Shahi. Talking about his vision for the show, she said: "Rajan Sir is a master storyteller. What he thinks, why he thinks and how he thinks, no one can understand. Anupamaa: Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher Approached for Rupali Ganguly's Hit Show - Reports.
"Even we, the actors, don't know about the upcoming story of the show. I feel we have no right to ask him. It's his story, his characters. We are mere actors who have to perform whatever we have been asked to do. No one can guess his vision. He is a master of storytelling." Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been running on Sony TV since July 2020 and is the top-rated TV show in the country today.
