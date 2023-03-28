Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is going through a massive twist right now where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has left Anupamaa after Choti Anu leaves their life. This plot has shocked audiences as they didn't expect this was coming. Now, in new promo shared by Star Plus, we see Anupamaa leaving the Kapadia house and sobbing on road. Reportedly, senior stars Kirron Kher and Neena Gupta have been approached by the makers for the show. The new addition is said to remove Anupamaa from the dark phase. Uorfi Javed Poses With Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly at an Event, Calls the TV Star 'Sabki Favourite' (View Pic).

Neena Gupta or Kirron Kher in Anupamaa?

Anupamaa Promo:

