Sunny in season 1 played the character of Sandeep bhaiya, who is a student studying day and night to clear the civil service examination. While talking about reprising the role in the second season, he recalled working in season 1 and said: "I am grateful for all the love and appreciation that I have received for my work in the first season. It is a huge responsibility to live up to the expectations of the viewers and I will try to do my best. Hopefully people will give us their love and support as they did for season one." Sunny Hinduja Looks Back at His Journey So Far, Says ‘My Achievements Are the Result of a Decade-Long Struggle’.
On the work front, Sunny has done movies, TV shows, and web series. Some of his notable works include The Family Man, Bhaukaal, Inside Edge, and many more. He was also seen in the TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and movies such as Mardaani 2 and Shehzada. Sunny's upcoming projects include The Railway Men.
