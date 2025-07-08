In the latest episode of BALH4, suspense and emotion ran high as Rishabh’s midnight outing raised eyebrows and led to a major family drama. The episode kicked off with Vinay spotting Rishabh sneaking out late at night. Curious and suspicious, he followed him to a rundown neighbourhood. “Who is he talking to at this hour?” Vinay wondered as he observed Rishabh taking mysterious calls and heading deeper into the area. Back home, Bhagyashree was worried too. She noticed Rishabh hadn't taken a pillow or blanket and was missing from the hall. Padma added to her worry by revealing their father was also missing and had left his phone behind. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh Spark Romantic Tension Amid Ritual Drama in Latest Episode.

Vinay Secretly Follows Rishabh

While they hoped it was just a late-night walk, something didn’t feel right. Meanwhile, Rishabh was seen buying kebabs, but Vinay suspected deeper motives perhaps something related to Padma secretly planning to buy a house for him. Things got tenser when Rishabh sensed someone was tailing him, forcing Vinay to hide. In a strange twist, a local girl mistook Vinay for a customer, but he brushed her off and continued following Rishabh.

Shreyas Returns, Blames Bhagyashree for Family Troubles

Back home, Bhagyashree got another surprise, her brother Shreyas returned unexpectedly. However, the reunion was far from warm. Shreyas was cold, especially when asked about his wife Revati, saying, “You only care about Bhagyashree.” When shown a photo of Rishabh, Shreyas grew confused. “He’s not the man you loved,” he snapped at Bhagyashree, claiming he had already informed their father. Tensions escalated when Padma revealed plans to buy a flat for Bhagyashree using family FDs. Sowmya, clearly upset, silently vowed to stop it. She broke down when Shreyas confronted Bhagyashree, accusing her of being selfish and ruining their future. “I didn’t ask for anything. I didn’t even know,” she said tearfully. He lashed out, revealing their father had been in the ICU for 12 days. The news shocked her. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s Secret Marriage Faces Threat As Society Meeting Sparks Tension and Doubts (Read More)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’

Rishabh Rushes to Police Station

The emotional storm continued as Bhagyashree questioned Padma about hiding the truth. Padma replied, “I was torn between you and Papa,” leaving Bhagyashree sobbing, asking, “Will I ever be forgiven?” Padma comforted her, saying, “You both are loved. Don’t cry.” Meanwhile, things took a sharp turn. Determined to expose Rishabh, Vinay knocked on the door of the room where Rishabh had entered. But when police raided the place, it was empty. Despite Vinay’s claims, police arrested him for creating trouble. Back home, Padma received the shocking news and dropped the phone. Rishabh picked it up and was stunned to learn Vinay had been arrested. Bhagyashree was equally shocked. Rishabh said, “They haven’t said anything yet, I’ll go to the station.” Shreyas offered to come, but Rishabh insisted, “I’m local. I’ll handle it.”

