In the latest episode of the ongoing family serial, Bhagyashree and Rishabh found themselves in the middle of a traditional ritual meant for newlyweds. The episode kicked off with Bhagyashree confronting Rishabh about the passports. Rishabh admitted that he had expected Sowmya’s interference and used his contacts in the film industry to arrange fake passports. Bhagyashree, was tensed and told him he could never truly understand her emotions, to which Rishabh responded that he too was being treated like a criminal. Padma overheard this intense exchange but chose not to intrude. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s Secret Marriage Faces Threat As Society Meeting Sparks Tension and Doubts (Read More)

‘We’re Humsafars on This Journey,’ Says Rishabh

Trying to ease the tension, Bhagyashree agrees, saying, "You're right. You're suffering with me too. Let's go to the office and calm down," and Rishabh agreed, saying, “We’re humsafars on this journey.” Padma, meanwhile, had other plans. After convincing Vinay to join her plan to honour Rishabh, she surprised the couple with an invitation to a temple ritual, insisting Bhagyashree take a day off. She even ensured Rishabh would wear a dhoti for the occasion. What followed was an endearing yet awkward moment when Bhagyashree helped a shirtless Rishabh drape the dhoti after he struggled with it. In a tender scene full of unspoken chemistry, the two shared a quiet, charged moment.

Bhagyashree and Rishabh's Newlywed Ritual

The day took a festive turn as the family reached the temple, only for Bhagyashree and Rishabh to unexpectedly get into a ritual that is meant for newlyweds. Padma made her intentions clear that she wanted the world to see them as husband and wife. Rishabh went along with the plan, even placing floral jewellery on Bhagyashree as her parents looked on, visibly moved. The highlight of the day came when Rishabh lifted Bhagyashree in his arms to complete the temple’s parikrama a moment that had everyone cheering and showering them with petals. The emotional atmosphere had Karuna praising the couple and Padma expressing gratitude to those who helped orchestrate it. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ Episode 1: Fans Swoon Over Harshad Chopda’s Perfect Comeback, Shivangi Joshi Wins Hearts and Kaddu the Dog Steals the Show!

Vinay Grows Suspicious After Catching Rishabh Sneaking Out at Night

Back home, Padma tells Vinay that everything went well. Vinay says, "It's all a lie." Padma replies, "It's for Bhagyashree and Rishabh's happiness." Mukund gifted Meenakshi and Shekar a new flat, registered in both their names, a move that left Vinay questioning the decision but saying nothing. Inspired, Vinay discussed gifting a flat to Bhagyashree using her wedding fixed deposit in which Padma fully supported. But just as things seemed picture-perfect, a shadow of doubt crept in. That night, Vinay woke up coughing and, on his way to get water, spotted Rishabh sneaking out of the house. Concerned and suspicious, Vinay decided to follow him, hinting that Rishabh might be hiding more than he lets on.

