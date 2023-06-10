Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon be seen on a new show titled Barsaatein. The actress said the shoot for the show, which is being produced by Balaji for Sony TV, has already started. "The audience will get to see the show soon," she said. Munawar Faruqui Pays Tribute To Late Irrfan Khan Through Soul-Stirring Song 'Madari'.

Shivangi was parting with this information at the trailer launch of the Amazon miniTV show, Badtameez Dil, starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. She said: "It looked quite promising from its trailer and I am sure the series will be amazing. Barun and Ridhi are two great actors."

The actress was seen in action in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, so who is she cheering for this season? "As most people know, I don't have many friends in the Industry. So none of my friends are there this season. But yes, I want to wish everyone well." Pregnant Disha Parmar Is All Smiles As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in This New Insta Pic! Check Out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Actress’ Maternity Fashion.

Shivangi's upcoming show Barsaatein will see her in a double role in the show. Kushal Tandon has been paired opposite her. The actress will also be soon seen in "Baarish Aayi Hai", a music video with Ankit Gupta. The song is sung by Rito Riba to the music of Rajat Nagpal and the heartfelt lyrics are by Rana Sotal.

