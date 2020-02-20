Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Asim Riaz's Girlfriend Controversy - Here's What She Has To Say

Himanshi has spoken on Asim's girlfriend controversy (picture credit - Voot)

Bigg Boss 13, which came to an end last weekend turned out to be the most successful season. Like it happens in every edition, controversies and romance took birth inside the glass-walled house. We saw how Asim Riaz, who ended up as the first runner-up fell in love with co-contestant, Himanshi Khurrana. In fact, he even proposed marriage to her when she re-entered the house as a guest weeks after her elimination. It is during that week, former contestant, Vikas Gupta, who was also in the house as a guest made some revelations about Asim's love life outside the Bigg Boss house. He claimed that Asim didn't really break-up with his girlfriend before going down on his knees in front of Himanshi. However, Asim clarified that he ended the relationship a long time before he set foot inside the house.

Now, Himanshi has spoken up on this controversy in an interview with Pinkvilla. “It was clarified that time only. I had said then that Asim had been inside the house and was blindsided to whatever was happening outside. He did not even know how popular he had become. So, obviously, he should have been given an opportunity to sort out and he did. It wasn’t that big a deal, the way it was portrayed. It was blown out of proportion. It has been sorted now,” the Punjabi singer and actress was quoted by the entertainment portal. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.

Himanshi further said that she supported Asim because she wanted to give their relationship a chance. She added that everyone has a past and there is nothing wrong with that. “Throughout the season, he supported me. The one time he was questioned about his previous relationship, which was a normal thing, he clarified that there was a relationship but now I love Himanshi. A lot of people questioned us then. I had told during weekend ka vaar also that if he was in a relationship before, then what can we do? Everyone has a past and having a girlfriend isn’t wrong. So, I supported him as I wanted to give this relationship a chance,” Himanshi was further quoted. Well, that should put an end to all the discussion then.