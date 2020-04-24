Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Makes a Shocking Confession About the Contestants' WhatsApp Group and It Involves Asim Riaz!

Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 became the most loved reality show on Indian television and all the credit for this surely goes to the smart line-up of contestants this year. While the show has been ended months ago, the contestants of the season still grab the limelight and churn news. And now, Shefali Jariwala has also made a shocking revelation about their Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group and well we wonder why so? As the Kaanta Laga babe has expressed that BB 13 runner-up, Asim Riaz is not a part of their Whatsapp group, as reported by Telly Chakkar. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Rumour, Says 'Am Not Pregnant, Just Over-Ate'.

The report also elaborates that the group's admin is Hindustanu Bhau. And we guess that he can be the reason for not adding Asim to the said WhatsApp group. If you've followed the current season of Bigg Boss, you will know that Asim used to be this angry young lad and indulge in an argument with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma to name a few. It was also during a task when Shefali and Bhau had lost all the trust with regards to Asim and from thereon all things went for a toss between Jairwala and Riaz. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Reacts Sharply On Shefali Jariwala's Claim That The Former Hitting On Her.

Not to miss, Asim had also given a miss to the recently led BB 13 reunion party. The above report also tells that Asim after the show has been not gelling up well with inmates of Bigg Boss 13 except Himanshi Khurana. Well, if the above report is anything to go by then we feel that Asim is clearly ignoring his BB pals or it can be the other way round? You never know. Stay tuned to LatestLY!