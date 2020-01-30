Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Reacts Sharply On Shefali Jariwala's Claim That The Former Hitting On Her

Asim's brother is really upset with Shefali (picture credit - Instagram)

Recently on Bigg Boss 13, we saw Asim Riaz getting down on his knees and proposing to Punjabi singer, Himanshi Khurana, who was evicted from the show a couple of weeks back. Himanshi re-entered the house this week as a guest to be by Asim's side as the show heads to the finale in less than three weeks. While a lot of us are excited to see where this love story goes on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 last weekend made some shocking revelations about Asim.

Shefali, who has also re-entered the house as a guest gave quite a few interviews post her eviction last weekend. In one of the interviews, she revealed that Asim was hitting on her when she entered the Bigg Boss house first time as a wild card contestant last month. "Asim did hit on me initially. It wasn’t direct, but everyone in the house had sensed it. However, I made it clear to him that I am a much older, married woman, and I am not interested. That’s when he shifted his focus to Himanshi, who, too, didn’t give him any attention back then. So, he used my friendship and me to get close to her. I have never taken a fancy for Asim. Yes, I did love him as a friend; I always called him my little kiddo in the house," she was quoted by The Times Of India. Bigg Boss 13: Evicted Contestant Shefali Jariwala Reveals Asim Riaz Was Hitting On Her.

Now, Asim's brother, Umar Riaz has reacted sharply to Shefali's claims. Umar has said that Shefali and Asim were bonding like friends, but now she has turned it into something else. In an interview with SpotboyE, Umar said, "I really liked Shefali as a person even though she was against Asim. During arguments in the house, I didn't see her misbehaving with anyone and she used to watch her words carefully. I felt that showed her class. About Asim and her equation, I would just say that I used to find her very tomboyish and because of that even when we saw her sitting cosily with Asim, it never looked awkward or vulgar. It was always taken in a healthy way but now she has started using that in her favour and against Asim. I was shocked seeing her call Asim "Nalla". Even then I thought that she must have said it in the spur of the moment but she has continued with it even after the show is over for her."

Umar also added that Shefali should watch her interviews again and she would be shocked to see the things that she has said about his brother. "I want Shefali to watch her interviews again and I am sure she would be ashamed of herself. Ditto for her husband Parag Tyagi, who just to get some publicity, recorded that video where he threatened Asim. It was such a flop attempt," Umar was further quoted. Well, it's natural that Umar has not liked what Shefali has said about Asim. What are your thoughts? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY.