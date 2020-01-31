Bigg Boss 13: Was Umar Riaz The 'One' Who Told Himanshi Khurana To Not Commit To Asim Riaz? Bigg Boss Contestant's Brother CLARIFIES Statement

Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana had made a huge statement about Asim Riaz. In a conversation with Rashami Desai where she was telling Himanshi about how much Asim Riaz loves her, Himanshi told Rashami a few things that were shocking but practical as well. Himanshi told Rashami that she did not want to commit on national television and that she first wanted to clear out a few things with Asim before she takes a decision. In fact, when Asim had gone down on his knees and proposed marriage to Himanshi, the lady admitted that she too felt for him, but wanted to see how things will turn out once they step out of the show. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

In her conversation with Rashami Desai, Himanshi also stated that 'someone very close to Asim had told her not to commit to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant,' a statement that shocked Twitterati. Speculation soon followed that it was, in all probability, Asim's brother Umar Riaz who had given Himanshi the advice.

However, Umar was quick to react to these allegations. In a tweet that has now been deleted, Umar clarified that he had spoken to Himanshi and asked her 'not to cross any line and get cosy in the house as their father also watches the show and wants Asim to concentrate on his game'.

Check Out The Deleted Tweet Below:

Screenshot of Umar Riaz's Deleted Tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

He also clarified that all he told Himanshi was to make sure that she and his brother Asim should conduct themselves in a dignified manner in the show and also that he was unaware of Asim's plans to propose to Himanshi.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

My last tweet has been misquoted. I never knew #asim is gonna propose to #himanshi inside. Her reaction to it was her own that she wants to take time in the relation and not hurry up and thats why she said that to #rashmi too. All i wanted was that they both shouldnt cross a line — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 31, 2020

Well, now that part has been clarified! In other news, Himanshi, after her heart-to-heart chat with Rashami, told Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh that Arhaan was very disturbed with Rashami's behaviour in the house and also her new-found sarcastic friendship with Sidharth Shukla.