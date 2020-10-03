Nishant Singh Malkhani has been confirmed as one of the many contestants on Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. The new season is taking place amid the pandemic, so there will be some changes to how the show is conducted. No live studio audience obviously. Maybe not even the tasks where guests enter the house for a few hours or minutes. Well, Nishant is a popular actor who has worked in both films and TV. The first thing you will notice about the 33-year-old actor is that he looks really good and has a great physique - he loves working out. Care to know more about Nishant Singh Malkani? Here you go. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Others, Is This the List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?.

Nishant made his acting debut with the hit TV show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. But he rose to popularity with shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. He has also starred in the racy web-series, Ragini MMS Returns. He also played the lead role in the TV show, Ram Milaayi Jodi. When Nishant decided to quit Guddan, fans trended #NoNishantNoGTNHP on Twitter. Nishant Singh Malkani Finds a Cosmic Connection with Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

Nishant made his film debut with Bezubaan Ishq, starring alongside Sneha Ullal - who, BTW, was also rumoured to be a contestant this season - and Mugdha Godse. The movie did not do well, but Nishant went on to star in Horror Story.

Nishant has always kept his private life private. Not much is known about his love life. Although, the actor has been linked up with pretty much all of his female costars. He was rumoured to be dating Sara Khan and Kanika Mann.

Nishant's father's name is Deepak Malkani and his mother's name is Geeta Malkani. Nishant also has a younger brother, Lakshay Malkani.

Talking about how he became an actor, Nishant has a very interesting story to tell. He was studying at IIM Calcutta, but fate had different plans for him. "I was studying management at IIM Calcutta. And one day, when I was travelling in the metro, a person came to me and gave his card saying, ‘call me’ and before I could ask him why, he just got down. So, out of curiosity, I called him and he immediately said, ‘I think you should be a model’ to which I said, I can't be a model, as I am a student. He said, ‘just come to me and we will speak over it.’ So I went and he said, ‘you have to make a portfolio so that we can circulate it and you can do great in Calcutta itself.’ I was a little skeptical and thought yeh sab to bas filmon mein hota hai. Then I told him that I will make a portfolio, but I will pay you only if I get work. I was just trying to be safe as I was a management student so I knew how the industry works," he said.

He continued, "After that, I got a lot of modelling assignments in Calcutta. And then, Allied Model, an online agency called me from Delhi and they offered me a 2-year contract. It was like a dream come true for me and I signed the contract. However, at the same time, I continued with my studies and shoots in Calcutta. One day, suddenly I got a call from Allied Model Management, Delhi. I remember that girl’s name was Ritu. She asked me, ‘Nishant are you interested in acting?’ I was like everything is going well, so I should say yes! Eventually, I agreed. The girl asked me to audition for the Star One show, Miley Jab Hum Tum in which they were introducing a new main lead called Adhiraj. Now, that got me very excited as I thought to myself that I will be seen on Television. I was like, yeah, I will give the audition and she replied, ‘pack your bags and come to Mumbai.’"

"Then I called up my parents and said, ‘Mom dad, I have to go Mumbai for an audition.’ Luckily, they were in my favour and on my way back, Ritu called me and asked as to how soon I could shift to Mumbai. I asked why, she said, ‘you have got the role’. And that's how I became an actor," Nishant said in an interview.

