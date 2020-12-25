It’s Christmas time and the Bigg Boss 14 housemates are all waiting for how Bigg Boss will surprise them! Well, Bigg Boss did not disappoint. A sack-full of letters from the families of all housemates are delivered to them and each and every person gets emotional on reading messages from their loved ones! The day starts with Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant breaking into a Bhojpuri version of Jingle Bells! Bigg Boss has decorated the garden area in the most beautiful manner to welcome the festive spirit in the house. There are Christmas trees, bells and snowmen all around the house, and the housemates can’t help but break into smiles on seeing it! Bigg Boss 14 December 24 Episode: Arshi Khan Backstabs Rahul Vaidya and Makes Vikas Gupta the Captain, Rakhi Sawant's Spookiness Freaks Housemates - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant confess their love for each other, as each housemate puts on a Santa hat and delivers a very special surprise! Bigg Boss has made sure that the housemates receive a priceless gift this Christmas; letters from their families! Bigg Boss 14: After Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant Also Sees A Winner In Rubina Dilaik.

Rakhi gives a letter to Rubina, while Eijaz Khan turns Santa and gives Jasmin Bhasin a letter. Jasmin, in turn, gives Abhinav Shukla his letter. The emotional messages from their families have the housemates get extremely emotional. The housemates read out letters out loud with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes.

Amidst all this, however, Vikas Gupta picks out an old incident between him and Eijaz. He reveals how Eijaz’s girlfriend in the past was cheating on him with Vikas. He tells this to Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz cannot take this. The two get into a massive fighting match where several allegations are made by both.

The housemates try their best to hold the two back, but the tension prevails. Is Eijaz vs Vikas the start of a new rivalry in the Bigg Boss house?

