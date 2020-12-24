Season by season, audiences see a large variety of people in the Bigg Boss house. While some adjust their personalities according to the house and its demands, others defy the norms and clash with the game like never before. And belonging to the second category is actress Rubina Dilaik. The lady has always stood her stance and played the game only for her and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss 14 December 23 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Out Because of Aly Goni; Arshi Khan Breaks Down -4 Highlights of BB14.

It can be recalled that when seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina and Gauahar had told Rubina that they see a winner in her. And now, echoing the same sentiment, Rakhi Sawant was also heard telling that she sees a winner in Rubina. Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah Feels Abhinav Shukla Is More Undeserving Than Her To Stay In The House.

Discussing the winner of this year’s trophy, Rakhi revealed, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai iss season ki winner Rubina hai. Mujhe aisa feel hota hai, aage ka nahi malum.” Rubina thanked her, adding, “Mera humesha yeh hi bolti hoon, apne kaam se logon ka dil jeetna, aur respect earn karna, that’s my only way. Trophy kismat ka khel hai, par jab aap logon ke dil mein jagah banate ho aur aap izzat kama ke jaate ho, mere liye woh sabse badi jeet hai.”

"Koi bhi soft insaan hi jeet ta hai. Lafde, jhagde karne wale nahi jeete. Jhagde tab karo jab aapko zarurat hai.” Abhinav disagreed with her point, stating, “But aisa nahi hai Rakhi ji ki soft aadmi jeeta hai. Abhi dheere dheere, change ho raha hai pattern. Abhi acceptablities logon ki alag ho gai hai. “

