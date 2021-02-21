The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to get its winner tonight (Feb 21). While the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the night a hit one, another highlight from the grand finale always has been the host, Salman Khan's outfit. Yes, the superstar's BB 14's style file has never been dim and fans love him to see in new suits on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, ahead of the finale, his stylist Ashley Rebello has revealed the actor's outfit and well full marks for the colour. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant’s Pardesiya, JasLy’s Chemistry, Nora Fatehi’s Hot Moves – Dance Performances We Can’t Wait To Watch Tonight!

The designer took to his social media and shared a glimpse of the coat that Khan will be seen wearing tonight. It's a white jacket with neat black border over the edges. Quite a unique look! In the latest season, we've mostly seen Salman in dark hues and this one bit bright and chic will definitely make him look dapper and how. Now, we can't wait to see a glimpse of Dabangg star at 9 pm tonight. Bigg Boss 14 Winner: Rubina Dilaik VS Rakhi Sawant – Ranking the Finalists on Who Has the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello)

Meanwhile, if you happen to be an avid follower of the reality show, there is a lot of entertainment packed for you. The OG Rakhi Sawant will take you to 90s by grooving on her hit track 'Pardesiya' and Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya will also dance to Bollywood tunes. Well, who do you think will win the show? Tells us in the comment section below. Stay tuned

