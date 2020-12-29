With the new shocker in the form of nominations that all the housemates have received, the mood inside the Bigg Boss 14 house is quite tense. Anything can trigger a showdown and that’s what happens when Arshi Khan comments on Rahul Vaidya. Arshi accuses Rahul of being a fake person because he left the show midway. Rahul tries to ignore her, but with Arshi’s relentless comments against him, he enters into a war of words with her. He says she’s just an empty vessel. This, Arshi takes as body-shaming and complains to Bigg Boss about the same. Bigg Boss 14 December 28 Synopsis: Bigg Boss Makes BB14 Housemates Pay For Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's Rule-Breaking Behaviour.

Rakhi Sawant is next to shake things up inside the Bigg Boss House. For a spilt coffee, Rakhi starts to lob curses to the person who has spilled the coffee. When Aly Goni along with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and other housemates tells her to not talk in this manner, Rakhi gets even more hyper and angry. Aly gets increasingly frustrated by the way Rakhi talks. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Claims His Ex Has Destroyed His Relationships, Vows 'Ab Aapko Mai Chodunga Nahi' (Watch Video).

Eventually, it is Jasmin Bhasin who clashes with Rakhi. The two are not ready to back down and enter into a major shouting match! Jasmin, finally, dumps a mask on Rakhi's head! Rakhi cries out and says that she has been hurt but it is not clear whether she is. While Jasmin believes that Rakhi’s tearful outburst is just another drama, Aly asks Jasmin to calm down. How will Jasmin’s justify her actions against Rakhi? Also, how will Rahul and Arshi's new argument work out?

