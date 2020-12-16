A daughter’s first love will always be her father, that beautiful bond is one we cherish for a lifetime. Rakhi Sawant, who is currently entertaining the most in the Bigg Boss 14 house, proved how special her bond with her dad was by sharing an emotional story of how she made him proud. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, daddy’s little girl Rakhi revealed how her stint in Bigg Boss (season 1) helped her jumpstart her career, leading to her father saying some precious words during his dying days that she will treasure forever. Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan Have An Epic Showdown.

In a sincere discussion with Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla, she shared, “Mera khandan ab bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe abhi. Sab logo bolte hai, tune aacha kiya. Mere liye yeh khushi hai ki marte marte bhi Daddy ne bola tune aacha kiya. Yeh mere liye important hai." Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli at loggerheads; Arshi Khan Threatens to Hit Rubina Dilaik (Watch Video).

She continued, "Kyunki maine Bigg Boss kiya tha first, ek hota hai na purane khandan mein aisa lagta hai ki beta hi sab kuch karega. Beti kuch nahi kar sakti. Beti chand pe pahunch gayi yaar. Chahe maine kuch bhi kiya, hasaya logon ko, yah log controversy queen bolte hain, kuch kiya toh saahi na? Road pe baith ke bheek toh nahi manga na? Aur galat toh nahi kiya na kuch? Sab alag alag hai yaar. Main kabhi roti nahi hoon lekin is liye roi ke end of the day dad ko laga maine kiya kuch life mein.”

Well, nothing beats making your family proud, and we hope Rakhi continues to amass even more success in the future! The item girl is proving to be the most entertaining in the BB14 house as promised and we totes enjoy her presence in the house.

