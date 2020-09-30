Looks like this year around, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are in for roping in contestants at the last minute as well. With the show all set to premiere on October 3, 2020, reports have now come up of actor and host Shardul Pandit being roped in for the show. Shardul was recently in the news for having moved bag and baggage to his hometown, Indore, in July, after facing issues amid the lockdown. Shardool Kunal Pandit Moves Base To Hometown Indore, Reveals Depression, Lack of Acting Projects and Monetary Concerns as The Reason.

The actor is reportedly back in Mumbai and quarantining as he has been brought on-board for Bigg Boss 14, as per reports in Bombay Times. Shardul has also in the past, opened up about his depression as well.

Apart from Shardul, other names that will reportedly be seen participating in this season of Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan among others. Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik are also rumoured to be joining this season's BB14 line up.

