While Mumbai sure is the city of dreams for everyone, one person who has given up his dream and moved bag and baggage back to his hometown is actor Shardool Kunal Pandit. As demanding as the acting profession is, Shardool could not keep up with it and after contemplating enough, the actor has quit the industry and moved back to his hometown Indore, to be with his parents and to work out on his depressed mental health. However, the actor still has some hope left in Mumbai and might return if he gets a good acting opportunity. Says Shardool himself.

Citing depression, money crunch and lack of work in the industry as major factors for his decision to move back to Indore, Shardool told BT, “In 2012, I quit acting for a lucrative job offer in the UAE, but decided to return to Mumbai three years later, as I started missing the camera. Once I came back, I bagged 'Kuldeepak' and also hosted a cricket show (Box Cricket League). However, the show shut down abruptly and my payment got stuck. I was also in talks for some projects, which didn’t materialise.” Late Actor Manmeet Grewal's Wife Confirms He Was In Depression Over Non-Payment of Dues and Loans (Details Inside).

Revealing how his monetary troubles worsened, Shardool told the daily that he had been unwell for almost a year now and that the Coronavirus lockdown had only added to his savings being used up. “I have been unwell for almost a year with three relapses of jaundice. I had to let go of the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, because of that. I was offered a web series before the lockdown, but I have no clue what’s happening on that front. I was already facing a financial crunch, and my savings, too, dried up during these three months,” Shardool revealed.

Thankfully, despite slipping into depression, the actor realised that he needed help and seeker it out. In fact, he still is seeking professional help for his depression. “I slipped into depression following a string of rejections, failures, prolonged health woes and friends alienating me. I consulted a therapist in last November and surrounded myself with friends like Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, who stood by me. I also took to painting, meditation and writing. However, I am still not out of it; I am still seeking help and maybe, being home with my parents would help me fight it,” says Shardool.

He also revealed that he did not want to go but the circumstances in the industry have forced him to. Pointing out how hard it is for an actor to sustain in Mumbai, Shardool also brought up a much discussed subject in recent times- the TV industry’s ‘pay after 3-months’ rule and how it’s not feasible for many.

When quizzed if he would return to the city ever again, Shardool concluded by saying, “I have left the city with a hope that someone somewhere has seen my work, knows that I am a decent and hard-working actor, and will call me back. That’s the only hope I have taken with me.” As glamorous and alluring as the entertainment industry appears on the outside, its demanding inside.

