It seems the fight in 'Bigg Boss 15' is not coming to an end. After the verbal spat between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, the upcoming episode will see Tejasswi squaring off with Pratik in the new cycle task. In the last episode it was seen that Shamita has downgraded Tejasswi to a non-VIP contestant. Now, she is trying to get it back. Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Breaks Down After Karan Kundrra Pushes Him Forcefully During a Task (Watch Video).

Both Pratik and Tejasswi are building their own cycles. Partik tries to stop Tejasswi from putting the stand on the cycle, and Tejasswi angrily tells him: "Why you hate me so much?" She violently stops him from completing his task. Pratik complains: "She is trying to hit me on my hand. She is Tejasswi Prakash. You are smacking my hand with an iron." Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘Biased’; Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Again Get Into Blame Game in the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP contestant. Meanwhile as soon as the task begins, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, who have been good friends throughout the season, also starts battling each other. Shamita angrily tells Nishant: "If you want to play, its fine otherwise go to hell." 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).