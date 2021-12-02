Pratik Sehajpal and his former mentor, Karan Kundrra will be at loggerheads on tonight's (December 2) episode of Bigg Boss 15. Well, as per the latest promo shared by the makers, we get to see Pratik accusing Karan for getting violent towards him during a task. However, Kundrra denies the allegations which irks Sehajpal and he threatens Karan. At the end, we see Pratik breaking down and saying, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)