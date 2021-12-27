Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen sorting out their differences in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. But it seems their dispute is not coming to an end. While Tejasswi nominates Rashami, Karan nominates Abhijit. This infuriates Tejasswi and she argues with Karan. She says: "If you are playing to save Rashami, then I am not okay with it." Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai Argue While Nominating Each Other During Ticket to Finale Task (Watch Video).

Tejasswi feels that Karan nominated Abhijit Bichukale to save Rashami from nomination. On the other hand, Rakhi continues to wield the power of 'sanchalak' in the 'Snowman task' that leaves everyone annoyed. Pratik targets Umar to keep him out of the game, but Rakhi takes a questionable call by keeping him safe against the rules. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Loses Her Calm, Pushes Rakhi Sawant During Ticket to Finale Task (Watch Video).

Pratik fights with Rakhi as he is not happy with her biased approach, but Rakhi taunts him by saying he is afraid of Umar. She concludes her argument saying: "My decision is final." 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

