The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai getting into a verbal spat during the Ticket To Finale task. All the contestants have to now nominate one among them. Tejasswi nominates Rashami, saying: "I know there are a lot of things going on behind me." Rashami replies: "If you cannot be loyal to your partner, what can be expected from you." Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht On Why She Agreed for the Show, Host Salman Khan, Her Gameplay and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tejasswi replies that no need to come between her and Karan, while Rashami asserts that she will say whatever she is willing to and nobody can stop her. On the other hand, Umar Riaz nominated Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He says: "She wants other people to act as per her wish. For this she is using Rakhi Sawant." Rakhi on the other hand adds: "Devoleena is a strong contestant." Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Loses Her Calm, Pushes Rakhi Sawant During Ticket to Finale Task (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra nominated Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi felt that he had done this to save Rashami. This again creates a rift between them and they are seen fighting with each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).