The much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is back with a bang! The show's premiere episode aired on Saturday (October 2) and it was a grand affair. This year apart from the jungle-themed home and other twists, we also see many TV stars making their presence felt on BB. One of them is Donal Bisht, who is known for her roles in TV soaps like Ek Deewana Tha and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Now, before entering the Salman Khan hosted show, Donal in an exclusive interview with LatestLY talked about why she gave a nod to the show, her gameplay, and more.

What's the feeling before entering the show? Any butterflies?

I’m very excited. Finally, I made it to Bigg Boss as everybody was waiting when Donal will enter the show, and here I am in Bigg boss 15, a little nervous, but confident enough that I will make it.

How excited are you about meeting Salman Khan for the first time?

I have always been seeing Salman Khan on the big screen and he looks amazing. Seeing him one to one would be equally amazing. We have always seen him hosting the show, and meeting him in person would definitely be exciting. And, I’ll also let him know that I paint and write poems.

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss 15?

I have been getting offer for the show for the last three to four years. Previously when I was approached, I was shooting and didn't have any time. Also was not in the right mental space to take it up and handle all the pressure. So now, when I had finished my south film and have the time as well as am mentally stable, I thought why not, there was no second thought to it.

Any strategies or gameplay in mind?

No, I'm not going with any gameplay on the reality show. I don't play games, if you guys know me and my fans know me, I'm a very real person. On the show, I'll be fair to everything, obviously, I'll have my opinions. Also, during lockdown I have helped people, I came up with campaigns like open up to Donal, pledge to be positive, so I guess I'll be the one helping everyone inside the show, just like how I was outside. I'll be a help to them.

