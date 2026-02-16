The high-stakes reality show The 50 has reportedly seen the departure of two of its most prominent contestants, Manisha Rani and Sapna Choudhary. According to the latest reports from the set, Manisha Rani was eliminated following a recent round of voting, while Haryanvi performer Sapna Choudhary was forced to withdraw due to a medical emergency. These exits mark a significant shift in the competition as the show, which premiered on February 1, enters a more intensive phase of eliminations. Arbaz Patel PROPOSES to Nikki Tamboli on ‘The 50’; Actress Gets Emotional (See Pics).

Manisha Rani’s Unexpected Elimination From ‘The 50’

Manisha Rani, a fan-favourite known for her successful stints on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, has reportedly been evicted from the show’s "Mahal" (Palace).

Insiders suggest that Rani’s exit came as a shock to both fellow contestants and viewers, as she was widely considered a frontrunner for the title. While her departure was a result of the show’s internal voting mechanics, social media is already buzzing with speculation regarding a potential "wildcard" return for the influencer in the coming weeks.

Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’

Sapna Choudhary Withdraws on Medical Grounds

In a separate and more sudden development, Sapna Choudhary has reportedly left the competition following a physical injury. Sources indicate that the dancer suffered a leg fracture during a task, requiring immediate medical attention.

Due to the severity of the injury and the mandatory recovery period, Choudhary is unlikely to return to the show. This marks a disappointing end for the star, who was making a highly anticipated return to reality television nearly seven years after her appearance on Bigg Boss 11.

A Growing List of Exits

The departures of Rani and Choudhary add to an increasingly long list of eliminated celebrities. In just over two weeks, the show has seen several high-profile exits, including Urvashi Dholakia, who was recently evicted after a tense bottom-two face-off with Karan Patel. Khanzaadi exited the show following a lack of votes from her fellow players.

Former Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla was eliminated following a heated confrontation with other housemates.

More About ‘The 50’

The 50, an Indian adaptation of the French format Les Cinquante, features 50 celebrities competing in a series of strategic and physical challenges. Hosted by a masked figure known as "The Lion," the show is known for its unpredictable elimination schedule. ‘The 50’: Divya Agarwal’s Team Issues Statement on Bhavya Singh’s ‘Deeply Uncalled-For’ Personal Remarks (View Post).

Unlike traditional reality shows that follow a weekly eviction cycle, The 50 allows for multiple eliminations in a single day, significantly increasing the pressure on the remaining participants to form alliances and win tasks.

