Tajik singer and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency and despite being 19-year-old, he looks like a kid because of his height of 94 cm, shared with his fans that his height has increased. Abdu posted a picture and wrote in the caption that with God's blessings he can observe a change in his height and that it has increased. "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I'm growing!!" Abdu Rozik Witnesses Growth in Height After Doctors Told Him It Was Impossible, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shares Update on Insta (View Pic).

After his post, many of his fans expressed their happiness. One social media user wrote: "Sometimes we only need blessings. We love you a lot...Good bless you Abdu Rozik." Another fan mentioned: "Really, it's a miracle that too@ this age. God is there. U r an angel. Everyone's love & God's blessings r there with u. Keep smiling & keep growing. Stay happy. We love u like this also. God bless u Abdu." Abdu Rozik vs MC Stan: Abdu’s Team Issues Statement on Feud, Accuses Bigg Boss 16 Winner’s Management of Abusing and Breaking His Car.

Recently, Abdu was in news because of his fight with rapper MC Stan and Abdu alleged him of misbehaving with him during an event.

