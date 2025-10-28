In a surprise turn of events, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, two of the most active contestants in Bigg Boss 19, were eliminated from the show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The double eviction came as a shock not just to the housemates but also to the fans watching the show, particularly because Baseer Ali was rated as one of the season’s strongest candidates and a favourite to win. Now, reality show star Prince Narula has also reacted to Baseer Ali’s eviction from BB19 and hinted that the eviction could be a planned “saazish” (conspiracy). ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama EVICTED; Salman Khan Warns Captain Mridul Tiwari To Wake Up and Step Up His Game at Least Now – Episode Update Inside!.

Prince Narula Reacts to Baseer Ali’s ’Bigg Boss 19 Elimination

Following Baseer Ali’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Prince Narula took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video expressing his disbelief over such a strong contestant exiting the show. Voicing his support for him, the Roadies fame said that Baseer was the only “khiladi” this season and that his elimination could have been the result of a “saazish.”

Voicing his support for Baseer, Prince said in the video, "So guys, I was watching Bigg Boss only for Baseer and agar yeh news actually mein sach hai ki Baseer ko nikaal diya hai... kyonki votes se toh voh bahar nahi jaa sakta kisi bhi haalat mein. Trend kar raha tha woh. Hum Roadies wale waise bhi bahar jaldi jaate nahi hai. Agar niklaal diya hai, saajish se nikaal diya hai. Flop season kar denge phir yeh, kyonki uske alava koi khiladi tha bhi nahi."

Prince Narula Lashes Out at ‘BB19’ Makers for Eliminating Baseer Ali

Prince Narula said in his latest Instagram story If #BaseerAli has really been evicted and this news is true, then it can’t be based on voting because he was the most trending one! @BiggBoss without him this show will flop bro COOKED @ColorsTV makers.🔥 BB BE FAIR WITH BASEER pic.twitter.com/9iLab7fR7T — 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒍𝒊 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝑪 👑 (@TeamBaseerAli_) October 27, 2025

Baseer Ali Takes a Dig at ‘BB19’ Makers After His Eviction?

Following Baseer Ali's eviction, fans of the show have been flooding social media with comments expressing their dissatisfaction and labelling his elimination as unfair. Baseer Ali finally addressed the discussion surrounding his exit in an interview with Zoom. The Splitsvilla 10 winner said that the audience is the most crucial part of the show, and it’s important for them to feel happy with what’s happening.

He said, "If the audience favours the remaining contestants, then fantastic, let them stay and enjoy. But I genuinely believe that my votes couldn't have been lower than others. I can never agree that I was evicted due to insufficient votes." Rohan Mehra Defends Ashnoor Kaur After ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Body-Shaming Incident; Calls Out Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for ‘Intolerable’ Behaviour (View Post).

Who’s Still in the Race on ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

After Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's eviction, popular names like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Shehbaz Basedha, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri and Mridul Tiwari are in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram account of Prince Narula, Zoom). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).