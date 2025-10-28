Actor Rohan Mehra has voiced his strong support for Ashnoor Kaur after she became the target of body-shaming remarks inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, who shares a close sibling-like bond with Ashnoor, publicly condemned the incident and called out the three contestants responsible Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Fans Slam Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri Over Comments on Ashnoor Kaur’s Weight Gain.

Rohan Mehra Slams ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants for Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur

In a recent episode of the reality show, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, Ashnoor was subjected to offensive comments about her body by the trio. The clip quickly went viral, sparking outrage among viewers and prompting several celebrities to speak up. Rohan Mehra was among the first to take a stand.

Rohan Mehra Shares Post on X – See Post

Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur03 today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you @Kunickaa Neelam and Tanya 👎. https://t.co/b5FzvO5mCr — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) October 27, 2025

Rohan Mehra Says ‘Body Shaming Is Intolerable’

Reacting to the video on X (formerly Twitter), Rohan wrote, “Body shaming is intolerable. What occurred with ashnoorkaur03 today was inappropriate and must be condemned. Basic respect and kindness should be the standard. Shame on you Kunickaa, Neelam, and Tanya.” His statement received widespread attention from fans who appreciated his gesture of solidarity toward his former co-star. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan and Mika Singh Tease Kunickaa Sadanand About Her Past With Kumar Sanu; ‘Lagta Hai Abhi Bhi Riyaz Chal Raha Hai’ Jokes Salman.

Ashnoor Kaur Wins Hearts With Grace

Ashnoor, known for her composed nature inside the Bigg Boss house, has faced multiple challenges throughout her journey. Apart from the body-shaming episode, she has often been in the spotlight for her rumoured relationship with actor Abhishek Bajaj. Despite these controversies, she has maintained a dignified presence on the show, earning admiration for her resilience.

Rohan Mehra Criticises Amaal Mallik’s Behaviour

This is not the first time Rohan has spoken up in defense of Ashnoor. In an earlier interview with Zoom’s Telly Talk, he had also addressed Amaal Mallik’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house, where the singer was seen using abusive language. Rohan said, “He doesn’t even show respect to his parents. He speaks poorly about his family, including his uncle and even Salman Sir. He’s behaving badly, and at this moment, no one is there to intervene. He continues to use abusive language freely.”

Rohan Mehra Calls Out Negativity in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The actor further added in Hindi, “Whose detriment is it? It’s not Abhishek’s detriment. It’s not Ashnoor’s detriment. It’s his own detriment. So whatever actions he takes, he will persist. What does it matter to us? He’s merely becoming negative, evolving into the antagonist. We are the ones gaining from this. Ashnoor and Abhishek are only appearing more favourable in contrast.” Rohan’s statements reflect his firm stance against negativity and toxic behaviour on reality TV. His support has not only strengthened his bond with Ashnoor but has also reignited discussions about the need for empathy, respect and accountability in shows like Bigg Boss. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Exposes Mridul Tiwari’s Lies, Supports Tanya Mittal (Watch Video)

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19'

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 continues to be one of television’s most-watched and talked-about reality shows. New episodes stream daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM with drama and controversies keeping audiences glued to their screens.

