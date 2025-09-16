Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor has shared one of his most cherished memories with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Watching Meeeee and Smiling’: Boney Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Photo of Sridevi From ‘Before’ Their Marriage (View Post).

In his latest post, he recalled a personal encounter that left a deep impression on him. On Monday, the veteran producer took to his X handle to share a video in which he described how a simple gesture from the Prime Minister—recognizing him by name and greeting him warmly—showcased Modi’s rare blend of humility and leadership.

Boney Kapoor Praises PM Modi’s Humility After First Meeting in Lucknow

#MYMODISTORY My first meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, during a meeting in Lucknow was one of the most cherished moments of my life. After addressing a packed summit, he stepped down from the stage to greet people in the audience. To my utter surprise, he approached… pic.twitter.com/S8bF1MP2M0 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 15, 2025

Boney penned a lengthy note praising the PM’s humility. He wrote, “#MYMODISTORY My first meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, during a meeting in Lucknow was one of the most cherished moments of my life. After addressing a packed summit, he stepped down from the stage to greet people in the audience. To my utter surprise, he approached me, called me by name and greeted me with such familiarity and respect that I was deeply moved.”

“That simple gesture carried immense meaning. Here was the Prime Minister of India leading a nation of over a billion people, yet he made the effort to recognize me personally. In that instant, I didn’t just feel acknowledged, I felt seen. It is rare for someone in such a position of power to carry such humility, but Modi ji does it so naturally.”

Boney Kapoor added, “For me, that moment summed up the essence of Narendra Modi. A leader who embodies the pride of India on the world stage, yet always carries with him the ability to connect with people at a deeply personal level. That is what makes his leadership extraordinary: the blend of stature and simplicity, of power and humility. As Prime Minister Modi ji turns 75, I wish him many more years of leading the nation with the same unwavering determination and deep personal connect with the people.@narendramodi @narendramodi_in @PMOIndia.”

In the video, the producer could be heard saying, “I met Modi ji for the first time in Lucknow, when there was a summit in UP. He was on the stage and we were down in the auditorium. I was part of the audience. When he came down, he met some people there. At the same time, he called out my name and came and shook my hands and wished me. Which I felt was a very, very warm way of greeting and meeting.”

“And the fact that he addressed me by my name, touched me. Here is a Prime Minister who knows everybody by their name. I don't consider myself to be that popular. Despite that, if the Prime Minister called me by my name and came to meet me and shook my hands. In fact, I still sometimes feel the warmth in the palm that he held my hand with and shook my hands. This shows his open-mindedness.”

“That he didn't demarcate who to call and who not to call. He invited people and people were invited from all walks of life. Which only speaks of his large-heartedness. And at the same time, he wanted everybody to feel that he is there because of them. And he will remain there because of their love and the kind of adulation that they have for him. His presence has always been awe-inspiring wherever he has travelled,” stated Boney Kapoor.

For the unversed, “MyModisstory” is an effort to showcase PM Narendra Modi’s remarkable journey, told through the experiences of those who have witnessed his leadership and personal moments firsthand. Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Throwback Photo of Late Wife Sridevi (View Pic).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark his 75th birthday on September 17 by inaugurating a large-scale textile park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

