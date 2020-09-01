The number of coronavirus cases in India is multiplying with each passing day at a very fast pace. It was just some time ago when few members from Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar were tested positive for COVID-19. And now as per the latest report in IWMBuzz, one more actor from the small screen has been diagnosed with the deadly bug. This time it's Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni who has been tested COVID-19 positive. FYI, Krishna plays the role of Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbie (Harleen's husband) on the show. After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Release Statement (View Tweet).

The report further elaborates that after Soni tested positive, the shooting of the serial has come to a halt. The sets will be sanitised and then after three days, things might get back to business. "Krishna has tested positive and the shoot has come to a halt on the set. The set will be sanitized and shoot will resume after three days as per the process," a source informed the portal. Gaurav Chopraa's Father Dies, Days After the Actor Lost His Mother.

Colors show Choti Sarrdaarni premiered on 1 July 2019 and since then has been loved by fans for its interesting and twisted plot. The daily soap sees Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher), Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit) and Kevina Tak (Param) in the lead roles. All we wish is a speedy recovery of Krishna Soni.

