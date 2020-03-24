Coronavirus Lockdown: Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Planning of Postpoinig Their Upcoming April Nuptials (Details Inside)

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amongst the many things that Coronavirus has effectively stalled are weddings. Lots of weddings have been either cancelled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 or because of the curfews that have come into place in the past few days, but the bright side to this is that everyone wants to avoid getting infected. And television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are one such couple who are in talking stage of postponing their impending

(and tentative) April 15, 2020 wedding. Dev Actress Puja Banerjee to Tie The Knot With Fiance Kunal Verma on April 15 (Deets Inside).

The actors, who have been dating for more than a decade now, got engaged in 2017 but their marriage was pushed ahead because of their work commitments. But looks like this wedding date of the Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna pair will also be further delayed.

Confirming that they are planning on pushing back their bid day, Puja told Time of India, "The outbreak has affected us. We are giving it a thought to postpone. We haven’t taken a definitive call yet but will see in April. The situation is such that we have to sit with our families and decide after March 31." Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev Actress Puja Banerjee Announces Wedding With Fiance Kunal Verma (View Post).

Also revealing the fact that self-isolation has made it hard for her and Kunal to meet, Puja said, "He stays in close vicinity but he can’t visit my place nor can I. We have taken to video calls to check up on each other. Entry is banned in our society. There are a few cases (of COVID-19) next to my building hence proper measures are being taken.” For those who do not know, Puja announced her wedding on the eve of Women's Day 2020 in an Instagram Post.