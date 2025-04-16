Television power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently grabbing headlines due to rumours surrounding their marital life. Recent reports suggest that the actors are heading for a divorce after nine years of marriage. While the couple initially remained tight-lipped about their divorce speculations swirling online, Vivek Dahiya has now finally broken his silence regarding the matter and debunked the rumours. ‘Kuch Bhi News…’: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim REACT to Reports of Their Divorce in Latest YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Vivek Dahiya on Divorce Rumours With Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya recently attended an event in Mumbai where he was quizzed about the speculations surrounding his marriage with Divyanka Tripathi. Quashing all the rumours, Vivek said that he and Divyanka were laughing when they first heard about them. He said, "Bohot maze aa rahe hai. Main aur Divyanka, hum log has rahe the. Hum log ice cream khate khate soch rahe the 'aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lenge'." (We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at them (rumours). We were enjoying ice cream nd thought if we should also order popcorn).

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Vivek further urged people to not encourage clickbait videos on social media and spread misinformation. He said, 'Even I make YouTube vlogs. I understand how this clickbait works. If you upload anything sensational, people are bound to come and watch it. But we must not encourage such unreal claims." Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Share Sneak Peek From Their Romantic Holiday in Doha, Say ‘Feeling Grateful for an Unforgettable Experience’ (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While Divyanka played the lead character in the show, Vivek joined much later. The duo gradually fell in love and got married in 2016. The duo later participated in the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 and emerged as the winner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).