January 11, 2025, Special Days: According to the Hindu calendar, Ayodhya Ram Mandir's first anniversary takes place on Saturday, January 11. The day has several observances with religious significance like Shani Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat and Rohini Vrat. Then, there are numerous national and international observances like National Milk Day in the US, International Parity at Work Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Paget’s Awareness Day, International Thank You Day and so many more. Among the big birthdays, famous people like Son Ye-jin, Rahul Dravid, Kailash Satyarthi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many more are born on this day. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 11, 2025 (Saturday)

  1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir's First Anniversary as Per Hindu Panchang

  2. Shani Trayodashi January 2025

  3. Pradosh Vrat January 2025

  4. Rohini Vrat January 2025

  5. National Milk Day in the USA

  6. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

  7. National Artist Atang de la Rama's Birth Anniversary

  8. World Sketchnote Day

  9. Secret Pal Day

  10. Paget’s Awareness Day

  11. No Longer New Year's Day

  12. National Vision Board Day (Second Saturday in January)

  13. National Hot Toddy Day

  14. National Arkansas Day

  15. Kosrae Constitution Day

  16. International Thank You Day

  17. International Parity at Work Day

  18. Heritage Treasures Day

  19. Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Famous January 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Rahul Dravid

  2. Son Ye-jin

  3. Kailash Satyarthi

  4. Carroll Shelby

  5. William James

  6. Jason Connery

  7. Leroy Sané

  8. Jamie Vardy

  9. Emile Heskey

  10. Amrapali Dubey

  11. Niyati Fatnani

  12. Fatima Sana Shaikh

  13. Aja Naomi King

  14. Amanda Peet

  15. Yolanda Hadid

  16. Anju Mahendru

  17. Mohit Malik

  18. Mithoon

  19. Anu Aggarwal

  20. Vivaan Shah

  21. Kiran Rathod

  22. Shweta Basu Prasad

  23. Raja Kumari

  24. Kyle Richards

  25. Diana Gabaldon

  26. Mary J. Blige

  27. Babulal Marandi

  28. Shibu Soren

  29. G. Janardhana Reddy

