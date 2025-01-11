January 11, 2025, Special Days: According to the Hindu calendar, Ayodhya Ram Mandir's first anniversary takes place on Saturday, January 11. The day has several observances with religious significance like Shani Trayodashi, Pradosh Vrat and Rohini Vrat. Then, there are numerous national and international observances like National Milk Day in the US, International Parity at Work Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Paget’s Awareness Day, International Thank You Day and so many more. Among the big birthdays, famous people like Son Ye-jin, Rahul Dravid, Kailash Satyarthi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many more are born on this day. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 11, 2025 (Saturday)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's First Anniversary as Per Hindu Panchang Shani Trayodashi January 2025 Pradosh Vrat January 2025 Rohini Vrat January 2025 National Milk Day in the USA National Human Trafficking Awareness Day National Artist Atang de la Rama's Birth Anniversary World Sketchnote Day Secret Pal Day Paget’s Awareness Day No Longer New Year's Day National Vision Board Day (Second Saturday in January) National Hot Toddy Day National Arkansas Day Kosrae Constitution Day International Thank You Day International Parity at Work Day Heritage Treasures Day Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Famous January 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rahul Dravid Son Ye-jin Kailash Satyarthi Carroll Shelby William James Jason Connery Leroy Sané Jamie Vardy Emile Heskey Amrapali Dubey Niyati Fatnani Fatima Sana Shaikh Aja Naomi King Amanda Peet Yolanda Hadid Anju Mahendru Mohit Malik Mithoon Anu Aggarwal Vivaan Shah Kiran Rathod Shweta Basu Prasad Raja Kumari Kyle Richards Diana Gabaldon Mary J. Blige Babulal Marandi Shibu Soren G. Janardhana Reddy

January 10, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).