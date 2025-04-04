April marks a monumental milestone as Filamchi Bhojpuri celebrates its 5th Anniversary with 5 Saal Maha Dhamaal - a month-long extravaganza honouring this incredible journey. This special occasion promises to be one for the books, with a series of thrilling activities and engagements designed to thank and celebrate the loyal viewership that has been at the heart of the channel’s success. Filamchi Bhojpuri Channel To Shine in a New Avatar on Chhath Puja, Offering Unmatched Entertainment.

As part of the '5 Saal Maha Dhamaal' campaign, viewers have the chance to win daily gold coins, silver idols, air coolers, exclusive pooja hampers, and other exciting prizes through interactive activities on social media and on-air.

At the forefront of this celebration is the much-anticipated release of Filamchi Bhojpuri’s third original movie, Kyunki Har Ek Saas Zaruri Hoti, which will have its World Television Premiere on Filamchi.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The 9-day Navaratri celebration also gives viewers a chance to win daily prizes. In addition, the channel will host a unique initiative titled Filamchi Premiere League, where it will showcase blockbuster movies chosen in real time by the viewers through an engaging contest. Fans will vote for their favourite Nirahua and Khesari Bhojpuri titles they wish to see on Filamchi.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media, said, "Celebrating our 5th anniversary is a testament to the immense trust and love we've received from our viewers. To mark this special occasion, we’re rolling out a month-long celebration filled with fresh content, exciting events, and fantastic prizes to celebrate with our viewers. Looking ahead, Filamchi Bhojpuri remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative, engaging content for our ever-growing audience. We take great pride in curating entertainment that resonates with families, ensuring a viewing experience that brings them together." ‘The Dupatta Killer’ Review: A Well-Narrated, Chilling Crime Documentary From DocuBay That Ends With a Disturbing Dilemma.

Amarpreet Saini, Vice President – Content Strategy, Filamchi Bhojpuri, shared, "Our 5th anniversary is a true reflection of our commitment to the audience and the wonderful community we have built. The celebration is not just about our journey, but about the audience who have been with us every step of the way. With our third home production movie release, Kyunki Har Ek Saas Zaruri Hoti, and a lineup of interactive activities—from original premieres to audience-curated festivals to daily contests that reward them with exciting prizes—every initiative is designed as a way to give back to our loyal viewers who have showered us with so much love and appreciation."

With non-stop entertainment and engagement this April, Filamchi Bhojpuri is bound to be viewers' favourite destination—where the journey of fun, entertainment, and surprises is just beginning!

