There're certain things about Korean dramas that are unmatched. Nobody can repeat them or remake them. They have the secret sauce like creating perfect romantic moments, making horror movies, the best meet-cutes and also the original songs. They do such an amazing job at putting together an album of fantastic melodies that you can hear on loop. Even the language doesn't bother you because there are no subtitles when you hear it. It's just the melody that keeps you hooked till the end.

So today, as we wrap up the day of love, we are here to talk about five of our favourite Kdrama original songs that we just can't move on from.

Chanyeol and Punch's Stay with me - Goblin

What do we say about this song? We are at loss of words. Every tune and notations of this song is just bliss. It fills you with sweet longing and transports you to a time when Goblin and Goblin Bride were in love. This calms you down when you are feeling very overwhelmed. Such a balmy track!

Lee Chang-min's Love Is The Moment - Heirs

The song of yearning, heartbreak but there's a promise of reunion. The moment Lee Chang-min sings 'Love is the moment' it hits you differently. We dare you to not catch feelings here.

Davichi's This is love - Descendants Of The Sun

Some kdramas are supposed to get lucky with everything. One is Goblin and the other is Descendants of The Sun. If the series is excellent, the tracks are simply unbelievable. This particular track by Davichi just makes our heart feel so many feelings that it's difficult to breathe. But yet it's so calming!

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin's For You - Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

There's so much love and hope in this song even when this series is nothing but a big ball of tragic mess. This series leaves you destroyed with its ending and yet this song makes you want to relive those scenes again. Such an ensnaring and melodious trap!

Shinee's Stand By Me - Boys Over Flowers

This may not be a favourite of many but this song has memories attached. When we first watched Bros Over Flowers, this song was our go-to track. Later we realised how problematic the show is but the charm of this track never faded away. Hence, this one is for nostalgia sake!

Korean drama makers, it seems, pay special attention to the tracks they include and for them we just have one word to say, 'Kamsamida' (Thank you)

