Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for the last 15 years, returned for the new season of the controversial reality show on August 14. It's just the third week of Bigg Boss 19, and the controversial reality show is already grabbing headlines for several reasons. Recently, Rishi Negi, the producer of the show and Endemol Shine India's CEO, opened up about running the popular show amid death threats to the actor. He stressed that the actor's security has become a top priority.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Makers Step Up Salman Khan’s Security Amid Death Threats

In an interview with The Indian Express, Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi revealed that there are close to 600 people working for them. With 3 shifts, all of them work 24x7. He said, "There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising - both are top priorities."

Salman Khan’s Safety Top Priority for ‘BB19’ Makers

Addressing the increased security measures amid threats to host Salman Khan, Negi added, "In the last two and a half years, we have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan. We don't get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about he people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a temporary or a vendor basis, we do strict background checks on them."

About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 19 has contestants Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Natalia Jonoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Asnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri.

