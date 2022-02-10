This is the Valentine's week of the month of love called February. In the last couple of years, we have come to the realisation that nobody does love better than the Korean dramas. From feeling the rush of watching the hero falling for the heroine unwittingly to them actually professing their love, Korean dramas has the secret sauce to make you heart go on an overdrive. They also do confessions pretty well. Not all of them have success but many use innovative ways to tell about their love. What's best here is whether the confession is from the male lead or the second lead, the effect it has on you is always the same - heart-stopping! Hyun Bin-Son Ye jin, Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young: Five Kdrama Kisses That Are Just Too Hot To Handle (Watch Videos).

Since we are inching towards the February 14, we decided to list down some confession scenes from Korean dramas that are our favourites. Anybody looking to confess, can pick up some tips, because there is something for everyone here.

Crash Landing On You

As you are aware, the series has Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin play citizens of South and North Korea who are perhaps forbidden to mingle, forget about falling in love. They do and since, nothing should be said openly, Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) find a unique way for confession. They arrange the books on their shelves to give the message.

the bookshelf confession (crash landing on you) pic.twitter.com/uqpgKLTAWw — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) June 6, 2020

Reply 1988

It's a second lead confession and is done so powerfully, you start hating the fact that they weren't the endgame. The intensity with which Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol) professes his love for Seung Deok-sun (Hyeri) in front of their other friends, everyone freezes. He gets rejected as Deok-sun was already in love with Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum). Interestingly, in real-life, Jun-yeol and Hyeri are dating! We wonder if this confession has anything to do with that!

Coffee Prince

What's amazing is how Choi Han-kyul (Gong Yoo) gives in to his feelings for Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye) with these words, "I like you. Whether you’re a man or an alien, I don’t care anymore.” For context purposes, Go Wun-chan is an androgynous girl who Han-Kyul mistakes to be a man and hires him for his cafe.

Coffee Prince. The only other confession that comes close to #AfiliAşk. They’re very similar in that you fall in love with the journey of the 2 falling in love; it’s simple, heartfelt, & it’s raw with vulnerabilities & feels that hit you right in the heart. 💘#gongyoo #yooneunhye pic.twitter.com/XZADZpPsOD — Bee 🐝 (@CitrocityB) May 3, 2020

Personal Touch

It may not be a favourite of many as a lot is problematic in this show. But that's a discussion for another day. But the scene where Jeon Jin-ho (Lee Min-ho) says 'Game Over mida' (It's game over) and kisses park Kae-in (Son Ye-jin) is damn powerful. It will stay with you much after the series is over. Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness - 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles.

Descendants Of The Sun

This scene is perhaps a perfect guide on how not to confess to your crush. Kang Mo-yeon's (Song Hye-kyo) confession for Yoo Shi-jin (Song Joon-ki) gets recorded in her phone during a life and death situation. It gets played for the whole military camp to hear during an internal broadcast. This is the most hilarious confession ever!

Bonus!

In Healer, the hero gets rejected! Yea, something that doesn't happen often but Ji Chang Wook who plays Seo Jung-hu, gets rejected by Chae Young-shin (park Min-young) because she is already in love with someone. If we missed out on any of your favourites, do let us know in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).