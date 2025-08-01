New Delhi, August 1: Honda CB125 Hornet and Honda Shine 100 DX are launched in India. The latest bikes from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) comes with advanced technology and sporty design. Honda CB125 Hornet price in India starts at INR 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Honda Shine 100 DX price in India starts at INR 74,959 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The Honda CB125 Hornet features a TFT meter that provides riders with essential ride data, including distance to empty range, real-time mileage, and average mileage information. Honda has equipped the bike with an advanced Fuel Injection System that constantly fine-tunes the air and fuel mixture, "adjusting it multiple times per second" for optimal performance. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in August 2025: From Volvo XC60 Facelift to Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe and Suzuki E Access, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

The Honda Shine 100 DX comes with a digital meter that offers real-time riding information. The bike has reduced internal friction and improved fuel efficiency with eSP technology. The motorcycle comes with an aerodynamic front cowl and includes a 5-step adjustable suspension setup. The bike also offers a 168mm ground clearance.

Honda CB125 Hornet Specifications and Features

The Honda CB125 Hornet is a sporty and performance-driven bike which is powered by a 123.94cc, 4-stroke SI engine that delivers a maximum power of 8.2kW at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 11.2Nm at 6000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights and indicators, a 4.2-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync for navigation and call or SMS alerts, and a USB Type-C charger. The bike has a 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock absorber with a 240mm front disc brake and 130mm drum brakes at the rear. It includes 166mm ground clearance and has a 12-litre fuel tank capacity. BYD Atto 2 Launch Expected Soon in India, Upcoming Compact Electric SUV May Offer 380 to 402 Kilometre Range; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Honda Shine 100 DX Specifications and Features

The Honda Shine 100 DX is powered by a 98.98cc, 4-stroke SI engine that delivers 5.43kW of power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.05Nm at 5,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a 168 mm ground clearance and a 10-litre fuel tank. The Digital Meter of Shine 100 DX provides real-time mileage, average mileage, distance to empty, gear position, digital clock, fuel level, service reminders, and more. The Honda Shine 100 DX includes 130mm drum brakes at the front and 110mm drum brakes at the rear.

