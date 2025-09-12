After a long wait, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas returned to the big screen with the horror movie Kishkindhapuri, directed by Koushik Pegallapati. The film, released on September 12, 2025, reunites Bellamkonda with Anupama Parameswaran after their hit Rakshashudu. ‘Kishkindhapuri’ Trailer: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran Face Powerful Spirits in Haunted Thriller (Watch Video)

‘Kishkindhapuri’: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran’s Horror Thriller

Kishkindhapuri follows Mythili (Anupama Parameswaran) and Raghav (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas), co-workers and lovers who run ghost-walking excursions in the mysterious town of Kishkindhapuri. During one of these trips, they visit the historic Suvarnamaya radio station, where an old radio mysteriously switches on, frightening them. Guests entering the station start dying mysteriously, creating an engaging horror experience with thrilling twists and a powerful interval climax.

‘Kishkindhapuri’ Leaked Online in HD

However, fans were disappointed as the movie was leaked online within hours of its release. Pirated HD versions appeared on torrent sites and Telegram channels, including MovieRulz, Pikashow, Tamilrockers, and 1337x. This marks yet another case of major film piracy, which continues despite strict actions and repeated blocking of piracy websites. Experts and makers have urged cyber authorities to take stronger measures against online piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ Leaked Online: Film Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Karthik Gattamneni’s Fantasy Movie Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kishkindhapuri’:

Watch 'Kishkindhapuri'

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, with music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, Kishkindhapuri is now playing in theatres. The makers have requested fans to support the film by watching it legally to appreciate its suspense, horror and performances fully.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).