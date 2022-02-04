It's a K-drama curse that the second lead often doesn't get the girl. It's quite heartbreaking as while we totally ship the main leads, the second male leads have always been the kind, compassionate and supportive one. It's another discussion that the female second leads have badly written characters as a vicious person. But sometimes, writers do allow us the liberty to not get drowned in both the extremes. There are several instances where second lead couples have threatened to overshadow the main leads. Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness - 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles.

The best part about these supporting characters are that they don't have to follow any K-drama rule-book. It can be an eccentric and zany woman forming a relationship with a quiet but fun guy like Yang Cheol and Bong Se Ra in What's Wrong In Secretary Kim? or Lee Jin Sang and Park Soo Kyung's one-night-stand turned life-long commitment in Another Miss Oh. You can go all out and yet keep it cute and sweet! Today let's talk about five such second lead K-drama couples.

Eun Cheol and Mi Seon - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

These two were adorable in the series. There's a bit of hesitation, some assumptions and some really amazing scenes between the two. What's interesting are the conversations between them. They aren't your typical boy meets girl ones but are more realistic and somewhat deadpan. Honestly, this is the kind of understanding you look for in the other person when you are still in the process of falling in love. Kind, patient and adorbs!

Appreciation tweet to this couple cause I really really love miseon and eun cheol's love story 🤧💙 #HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp16 pic.twitter.com/DClLQXoxrW — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) October 17, 2021

Park Eun Tak and Yoon Ah Reum - Dr Romantic 2

What should we say about them? Kim Min Jae and So Joo Yeon as Park Eun Tak and Yoon Ah Reum had more chemistry than Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung, no offense! They are such a delight to watch. So Joo Yeon's happy-go-lucky vibes is just so infectious, our Eun-Tak just couldn't resist it. They light up every scene in the series. These two have our hearts!

park eun tak & yoon ah reum pic.twitter.com/MrWEkS0agt — kdrama (@2ndleadxouples) August 9, 2021

Seo Dae Young and Yoon Myung Joo - Descendants Of The Sun

It has a very good-looking and enchanting second lead couple in Jin Goo & Kim Ji Won who play Seo Dae Young & Yoon Myung Joo. DOTS is a show where women have really strong characters and that personality extends to their individual romances as well. Dae-young is a disciplined guy who never wears his heart on his sleeves. Refreshingly, Yoon Myung-joo isn't a stark contrast in personality as is the norm. In fact, they are almost similar in their attitude and that makes them bond fantastically. See...you don't need opposites to attract all the time. We are humans, not magnets!

Grim Reaper and Sunny - Goblin

How can we miss them? The comfort couple from the show. While we cherish Kim Shim (Goblin) and Ji Eun-tak (Goblin bride), the Grip Reaper and Sunny are just enchanting. Their scenes together are quite less but the chemistry is mind-blowing. Everytime the Grim Reaper meets Sunny, he just blushes red and enjoys every bit of it. What a perfect couple! Choi Woo-shik, EXO’s DO, Park Bo-gum - 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!.

Today's second tragic pair of the day is Sunny (Kim Sun) and Grim Reaper (Wang Yeo) from Goblin ! pic.twitter.com/1osKQPHmcE — 🎄Tragic Pair Of The Day🎄 (@TragicPairOTD) August 11, 2021

Goo Seung Jun & Seo Dan - Crash landing On You

Quite the tragic couple who lost love as soon as they found it... Goo Seung and Seo Dan's romance is both fresh and heartbreaking. Kim Jung-hyun has played such a whacky character in Welcome To Wakiki as well, so he slips right into the humour mode. Then he turns on his romantic side and serenades Seo Dan played by Seo Ji-hye. He is a player from South Korea on the run, she is the cold, uptight and polished girl from North Korea all set to be betrothed to someone else. Like we mentioned there aren't grand gestures of love between these two and yet you feel drawn to their chemistry.

These K-drama second lead couples makes us wish they have a show of their own in the form of a spin-off where their story can be taken forward. Are the k-drama makers reading this?

