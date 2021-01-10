New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS): Just-married Gauahar Khan is happy that she did not waste time before taking the plunge with Zaid Darbar. "(It is) Amazing! I am extremely happy and blessed that I found Zaid and the fact we did not take time to take that plunge," Gauahar told IANS. The actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner got married to actor-dancer Zaid, son of composer Ismail Darbar, on Christmas, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Masha Allah In Their Reception Pictures.

Earlier, they had triggered off curiosity among fans when they announced their wedding date on social media, and also kept them regularly updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story. In short, Gauahar and Zaid made 2020 memorable for us. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Made For Each Other At Their Waleema Ceremony And We Can't Look Away (View Pics).

Gauahar is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming web-series Tandav, which talks of the dark side of Indian politics. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias, and marks Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's debut in the OTT space.

