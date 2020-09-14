Television actor Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha are blessed with a baby boy. The couple was expecting their first child and are excited to welcome this new little member into their family. Gaurav was still grieving the recent loss of his parents but the arrival of his baby boy has certainly lifted his spirits and cheered him up. Both the baby and his wife are doing well and the actor is grateful to the Almighty for showering him with all his blessings. Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

“The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed," said Gaurav to a news portal. The actor's wife was in Bengaluru these days and she delivered her child at a private hospital there. Gaurav was by her side since the past few days and she delivered a healthy baby boy on the morning of September 14th. Exclusive! On Leonardo DiCaprio's 45th Birthday, Television Star Gaurav Chopra Talks About Working with The Hollywood Star in Blood Diamond.

Gaurav Chopra and his wife are yet to think a name for their child but he's excited about it. Losing his parents to COVID-19 in a gap of 10 days was extremely difficult for the actor but the arrival of his baby boy has brought a ray of sunshine in his life. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple.

