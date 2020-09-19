We recently reported the happy news of actor Gaurav Chopra and his wife Hitisha Cheranda becoming proud parents to a baby boy on September 14. The actor has now introduced us to his little bundle of joy as he took to Instagram to share his baby's first pictures along with an emotional message. Gaurav in a beautifully written post expressed his feelings of embracing fatherhood and also remembered his mother who passed away recently as he wrote, "Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel."Gaurav Chopra and Wife Hitisha Welcome a Baby Boy.

While the actor hasn't revealed the name of his baby boy yet, we're more than happy that we got a glimpse of the little one. Sharing some cute pictures of himself along with his son, Gaurav wrote, "Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ..." I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then." The actor further wrote, " As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month."Gaurav Chopra Birthday: Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Left Right Left, Uttaran - 5 Best Roles of The Blood Diamond Actor That Amazed Us.

Check Out Gaurav Chopra's Post Here:

Chopra's adorable post received a lot of love from his fans as well as friends. Actor Karan Mehra wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to @mrgravitas and @hitisha_c for the little angel Mr.Chopra Jr in the house God Bless You 3 and Love from us."Also Meiyang Chang commenting on the post wrote, "Bless you and Prince Chopra." It has been a emotional rollercoaster of sorts for Chopra considering he lost his parents recently and within a month has now welcomed his son and the actor seemed to have bared all his emotions in this beautiful post.

