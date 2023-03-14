Rumours around Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhopar entering the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' have been put to rest with announcement of Harshad Arora joining the daily soap. The show revolves around three lead characters Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma, and Virat, played by Neil. Till now, it is shown that Virat is married to Pakhi while Sai is going through all the emotional trauma and spending her life alone with her daughter. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Arora to Be Paired Opposite Ayesha Singh on the Show – Reports.

Now, Harshad, who will be play Satya Adhikari in the show, will enter Sai's life and a new chemistry can develop between them. So, his entry is likley to bring many twists to the story. Harshad, who is known for his roles in Beintehaa, Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani, and was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', talked about his entry and role in the show. Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor Trophy for The Whale; Watch Video of His Emotional Award Acceptance Speech at the 95th Academy Awards.

He said: "I am looking forward to playing the character of Satya. This is something very different, unconventional, and unique from the characters I have portrayed previously. I hope to garner the same love and appreciation that the show and the characters have received from the audience." Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus.

