Gia Manek’s Instagram Account Shows Restricted Access Only for Age 99 and Above! We Wonder if Someone Has Hacked Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu’s Page

Gia Manek (Photo Credits: Insta, FB)

Social media is a strange spot and anything to everything can happen on the same. While these platforms are usually a boon to the celebrities as it helps them to connect to their fans, but at times it can get a bit messy. One of the most common threats to these profiles is of getting hacked. And seems like the latest star whose Instagram account has been hacked is none other everyone's favourite, Gia Manek aka Gopi from Star Plus' hit show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Well, we are not cent percent sure if her account is hampered with, but going by the glimpses it feels yes something's not right. Urvashi Rautela’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actress Requests Fans Not to Respond to Any Posts (Read Tweet).

As when you search Gia Manek on Instagram and go to her page it restricts you from viewing her content. Yep, that's right. However, the interesting thing to notice here is that Gia's Instagram account can be accessed if your age is 99 years or above. Strange right? Not just us, even a fan of the actress noticed the same and shared a screenshot on Twitter. We wonder what's wrong with Manek's account as it surely looks like a cybercrime. Esha Gupta Reveals Her Twitter Account Was Hacked After Fans Troll Her For Posting Republic Day Wishes.

Check Out The Screenshot From Gia Manek's Insta Account:

Gia Manek Instagram Profile

Here's The Fan's Tweet:

Man I tried opening Gia Manek's (Gopi bahu who washed laptop with soap?) Instagram profile what is this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wif0XEFJWV — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) May 23, 2020

For the unversed, Gia made everyone go gaga over her portrayal as Gopi bahu on her super famous daily soap. Her shy and innocent role was loved by fans, but however, she was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Gia has also worked on a magical show titled as Jeannie Aur Juju. Stay tuned!