The 35th Gotham Award ceremony took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, December 1, 2025. The awards were presented by the Gotham Film and Media Institute. A total of 40 feature films and 25 performances competed at the award ceremony. Leonardo DiCaprio's latest release, One Battle After Another, director Paul Thomas Anderson took home the Best Feature Film. Leonardo DiCaprio to Be Conferred With Top Honour at Palm Springs Film Festival.

Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident was the night's biggest winner with awards across three major categories, including Best Director, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay. Sope Dirisu received the Best Lead Performance trophy for the British-Nigerian film My Father's Shadow. Let us take a look at the full list of winners at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson Receives Best Feature Film Award for ‘One Battle After Another’ – Watch Video

Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the Best Feature award for #OneBattleAfterAnother: "You need a good cast to make a good movie, and I've got a good one right here."https://t.co/ckDKyEo37C pic.twitter.com/2fpq4E2e7q — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2025

Full List of 2025 Gotham Awards Winners

Best Feature: One Battle After Another

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary Feature: My Undesirable Friends: Part I, Last Air in Moscow

Best Director: Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Breakthrough Director: Akinola Davies Jr – My Father’s Shadow

Best Original Screenplay: Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Best Adapted Screenplay: Pillion – Harry Lighton

Outstanding Lead Performance: Sope Dirisu – My Father’s Shadow

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Breakthrough Performer: Abou Sangare – Souleymane’s Story

Jafar Panahi Wins Best Director for ‘It Was Just an Accident’

Best Director Winner: JAFAR PANAHI for IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT #thegothams2025 pic.twitter.com/c7zJMb8rCj — The Gotham Film & Media Institute (@weare_thegotham) December 2, 2025

Special Honours

Director Tribute: Noah Baumbach – Jay Kelly

Ensemble Tribute: Cast of Sinners

Spotlight Tribute: Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Vanguard Tribute: Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Musical Tribute: Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman – Song Sung Blue

Visionary Tribute: Julia Roberts & Luca Guadagnino – After the Hunt

Cultural Icon Tribute: Jeremy Allen White & Scott Cooper – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Busan International Film Festival 2025: Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Named Asian Filmmaker of the Year at Prestigious Event, Following Recognition at Cannes.

Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, which is also France's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2026. During his acceptance speech, Panahi said, "This award belongs to all people who worked for me on this film. I'd like to dedicate this to independent filmmakers around the world, especially those who have been deprived of the right to see to be seen, yet continue to create and persist."

