How I Met My Real-Life Ram: Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia Shares Rare Pictures From Her Wedding And She Looks Stunning!

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita is making news these days, thanks to the re-run of her iconic mythological tale. However, keeping her professional life aside, the television actress recently had taken to her Instagram and asked fans if they want to know about her real-life Ram, Hemant Topiwala. And after getting a positive nod from fans, the actress started sharing her wedding photos and also revealed a bit about her love story. In the first pic, we can see Dipika and Hemant amid the varmala time during their wedding. The next picture sees her as a bride all decked up and must say she looks stunning and how.

Via the posts, Dipika spilt beans on how Sun Meri Laila her first film was the reason she met Hemant. She also revealed that her husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar for a long time. Ahead in the photos from her wedding pheres, she talked about how she and her husband then again met on 28th April 1991 and chatted for 2 hours which made them realise they are met for each other.

Check Out The Photos From Dipika Chikhlia's Wedding Below:

Just look at this pic, she looks so gorgeous draped in a white and red saree along with lots of gold jewellery.

The saat-pheres... beautiful!!

Dipika also shared a pic from her honeymoon days. check it out.

It's really refreshing to know so much in-depth about Dipika Chikhlia's real-life Ram. Meanwhile, all we want to say to Dipika is that keep such nostalgia posts keep on coming as they give an insight into the personal life of a celeb who is worshipped as Sita by fans. On the work front, Chikhlia will be next seen portraying the role of Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film is helmed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. Stay tuned!