How I Met My Real-Life Ram: Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia Shares Rare Pictures From Her Wedding And She Looks Stunning!

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita is making news these days, thanks to the re-run of her iconic mythological tale. However, keeping her professional life aside, the television actress recently had taken to her Instagram and asked fans if they want to know about her real-life Ram, Hemant Topiwala. And after getting a positive nod from fans, the actress started sharing her wedding photos and also revealed a bit about her love story. In the first pic, we can see Dipika and Hemant amid the varmala time during their wedding. The next picture sees her as a bride all decked up and must say she looks stunning and how. Dipika Chikhlia Birthday Special: Did You Know That Ramayan’s Sita Had Once Contested Elections on BJP’s Ticket? (Read Details).
Via the posts, Dipika spilt beans on how Sun Meri Laila her first film was the reason she met Hemant. She also revealed that her husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar for a long time. Ahead in the photos from her wedding pheres, she talked about how she and her husband then again met on 28th April 1991 and chatted for 2 hours which made them realise they are met for each other. Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia Warns Fans Against a Fake Instagram Account On Her Name Asking for Donations.
Check Out The Photos From Dipika Chikhlia's Wedding Below:
Just look at this pic, she looks so gorgeous draped in a white and red saree along with lots of gold jewellery.
All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met... After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive
The saat-pheres... beautiful!! Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Wants to Play Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi on the Celluloid (Deets Inside).
So my insta family ... the story goes on ....we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his fathers office along side with his studies ...years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner ...we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april 🥰 (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history 😊
Dipika also shared a pic from her honeymoon days. check it out.
I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day ,and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one #love#life#marraige #lovehappens #time#honeymoon #honeymoondestination #Family #Home #Children #instagram
It's really refreshing to know so much in-depth about Dipika Chikhlia's real-life Ram. Meanwhile, all we want to say to Dipika is that keep such nostalgia posts keep on coming as they give an insight into the personal life of a celeb who is worshipped as Sita by fans. On the work front, Chikhlia will be next seen portraying the role of Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film is helmed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. Stay tuned!