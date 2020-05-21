Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia Warns Fans Against a Fake Instagram Account On Her Name Asking for Donations

Dipika Chikhlia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown has taken over the world. With all the professional activities and travelling put to pause, people are finding it difficult to cope up with financial instability. For this, government and private organizations are requesting for donations to help the needy. However, some of them are taking an advantage of the same during such trying times. Indian TV actress Dipika Chikhlia warned her fans about the same. Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita From Ramayan Believes the Re-Telecast Was a Grand Hit Due to the Show’s Original Success.

The TV star who played the role of 'Sita' in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has taken to social media to warn her fans against the fake account. She tweeted the screeengrab of a fake Instagram account on her name and profile picture.

In the tweet, she wrote, "This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram." What looks like a fan-club account has been informed to Instagram by the actress. Check out the tweet below.

Dipika Chikhlia's Tweet:

This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram pic.twitter.com/fkQ1Ri4mXk — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian entertainment industry is doing their every bit to combat the deadly disease. From spreading awareness regarding the spreading of coronavirus to giving away huge chunk of amount to help essential service providers; the artists are doing their bit. Some are also taking steps to protect the animals during this phase while other are doing their best to send the migrant workers back home. During the time when any and every kind of help would do, such duping cases are shameful.