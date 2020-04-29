Dipika Chikhlia Birthday Special: Did You Know That Ramayan’s Sita Had Once Contested Elections on BJP’s Ticket? (Read Details)

Dipika Chikhlia Birthday (Photo Credits: Insta)

If there is one word which is searched on the web tremendously these days than it has to be ‘Ramayan’. The rerun of this iconic Ramanand Sagar mythological show not only took fans down the memory lane but also gave Doordarshan the top spot on the TRP chart. Besides this, even the characters from the serial became quite a household name and out of them is Dipika Chikhalia, who enjoyed massive popularity during that era for her role as Sita. The actress on April 29, 2020, turns a year older and what a better day to know more about her. Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Wants to Play Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi on the Celluloid (Deets Inside).

From the time Ramayan is re-aired, Dipika has been garnering praises for her role as Devi Sita and her social media fam is also getting stronger with each passing day. While the world knows her as an onscreen Sita, little did people know that she had also played a major role in politics on BJP’s ticket and also turned victorious. FYI, Dipika had won the Lok Sabha elections and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Vadodra constituency as a BJP candidate in the year 1991. This was two years before her onscreen debut. Recently, Chikhlia had shared a throwback picture of herself with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani. Good old times! Did You Know That Dipika Chikhlia Rejected Movie Roles Where Makers Asked Her to Wear Swimming Costumes and Body-Revealing Clothes? (Details Inside).

Here's The Tweet:

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Reportedly, she also owns a whopping property of 21 crores. For the unversed, Dipika made her debut into showbiz with Sun Meri Laila (1983) opposite Raj Kiran. She also starred in a few B-grade spooky films such as Cheekh (1986) and Raat Ke Andhere Mein (1987). Not just Ramayan, in her career, she has been part of many TV shows like Dada Daadi Ki Kahani, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Luv Kush Vikram Aur Betaal and more. Dipika Chikhlia was last seen in Bollywood film Bala as Yami Gautam's mother. The actress will be next seen in Sarojini Naidu biopic as the lead. Stay tuned!